Suspect in attack on Japan PM had sued government over election: Reports

The suspect who threw a smoke bomb toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a record of seeking damages from the government, claiming he was unfairly barred from running for the Upper House election, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Ryuji Kimura filed the lawsuit in the Kobe district court last June, claiming he could not run for election held on July 10 due to his age and inability to prepare a 3 million yen ($22,339) deposit, the report said, citing the case record.
Also Read | 'Gunpowder' found at home of Japan PM blast suspect: Reports
According to the record, Kimura claimed the election law violates the Constitution, which stipulates equality under the law among other provisions.
The court dismissed the claim, in which the 24-year-old suspect sought 100,000 yen in damages for the mental anguish he had suffered, said the Yomiuri report. Kimura appealed to the Osaka High Court against this ruling, and a decision was scheduled for May this year, it said. Japanese authorities searched Kimura's home on Sunday in Kawanishi City in Hyogo after he was arrested on the scene after allegedly attempting to attack Kishida with an explosive object during his election speech in Wakayama City. He has not yet been charged.
