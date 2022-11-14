Suspect in Istanbul bombing that killed 6 arrested

Suspect in Istanbul bombing that killed 6 arrested

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president, Fuat Oktay, had earlier said that 'a woman' was responsible for the attack

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Nov 14 2022, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 07:41 ist
Explosion in central Istanbul's Taksim area. Credit: Reuters Photo

The person who planted the bomb on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed at least six people has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Turkey's official Anadolu news agency on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president, Fuat Oktay, had earlier said that "a woman" was responsible for the attack, which Soylu did not immediately address on Monday.

Istanbul
World news
Bombing

