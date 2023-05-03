Suspect in Texas neighbor slayings arrested

Suspect in Texas neighbor slayings arrested

The victims were between the ages of nine and 31

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 03 2023, 07:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 07:47 ist
This handout image obtained from the FBI on May 1, 2023, show a picture of Francisco Oropesa, who is believed to have shot dead five neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard on 29 April 2023 in Texas. Credit: AFP Photo

 A man accused of massacring five neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard in Texas was captured Tuesday after a days-long manhunt, US media reported.

Francisco Oropesa had eluded Texas authorities after the shooting Friday in the small town of Cleveland.

The victims were between the ages of nine and 31.

Also Read | Man in Texas kills 5 after complains about gunfire

Oropesa was arrested in the Texas town of Cut and Shoot, about 17 miles from the Cleveland, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told broadcaster NBC.

As authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement officers to look for the 38-year-old, they also offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Friday's attack, the latest in a line of US mass shootings which have intensified conversations around the country's gun politics, quickly became fodder for America's acrimonious debates on immigration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott referred to the suspect as having "killed five illegal immigrants," though their immigration status was not immediately clear and Abbott later said at least one victim "may have been in the US legally."

The victims were all from Honduras.

Oropesa, a Mexican national, had been deported from the United States at least four times since 2009, according to CNN.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Texas
World news
Shootings

Related videos

What's Brewing

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

Karnataka: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

Karnataka: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

 