Suu Kyi party wins enough seats to form Myanmar's next government

Suu Kyi party wins election to form Myanmar's next govt

Reuters
Reuters, Yangon,
  • Nov 13 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 09:59 ist
NLD's Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The ruling party of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough parliamentary seats to form the next government, according to official results of a general election released on Friday.

The latest batch of results from the Nov. 8 election confirmed Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party had secured the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form the next government.

The NLD has taken 346 seats of the 412 seats that have so far been declared, with 64 more seats still up for grabs and yet to be announced. 

Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi

