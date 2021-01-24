Sweden to ban entry from Norway over new Covid strain

Sweden to ban entry from Norway over spread of new Covid-19 strain

Sweden's health authority earlier on Saturday recommended that travellers from Norway self-isolate for at least a week

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Jan 24 2021, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 08:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Sweden plans to introduce a temporary ban on entry from Norway, it said on Saturday, due to the spread of a new mutated form of the coronavirus in the neighbouring country.

Norway's capital Oslo and nine nearby municipalities earlier in the day imposed some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of the more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain.

Sweden's health authority earlier on Saturday recommended that travellers from Norway self-isolate for at least a week and test for Covid-19 upon entry to Sweden.

Concern over the new variant means travellers from Britain have been banned from entering Sweden since December.

Get all the latest updates on Covid-19 and the coronavirus vaccine on DH

"The government is also working on introducing an entry ban for Norway to reduce the risk of contagion. The decision will taken shortly," a spokesman for Swedish interior minister Mikael Damberg said in a text message.

"The government is taking these actions due to the spread of the British mutation of the Covid-19 virus in Norway," he said.

Norway has 55 confirmed cases of the virus variant that has already spread widely in Britain, according to Norwegian health authority data. Damberg's spokesman said Sweden has the same number of confirmed cases of the variant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sweden
Norway
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Why did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau use Sanders meme?

Why did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau use Sanders meme?

A Goa seeped in sepia

A Goa seeped in sepia

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The world in your hands

The world in your hands

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

 