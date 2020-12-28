Sydney to watch its New Year's Eve fireworks from home

Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

Owing to a spike in coronavirus cases, the famous fireworks over Australia's Sydney Opera House may not be possible this year

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Dec 28 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 11:38 ist
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. Credit: AFP

Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown featuring a fireworks display over its well-known Opera House, has banned large gatherings that night amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.

A mid-December resurgence of Covid-19 in the city's northern beach suburbs has grown to 125 cases after five new infections were recorded on Monday. About a quarter of a million people there must stay in strict lockdown until January 9

That has led to further restrictions on the already toned-down plans for New Year's Eve. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian banned most people from coming to Sydney's downtown that night and limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

"We don't want to create any super-spreading events on New Year's Eve, which then ruins it for everybody across the state moving forward," Berejiklian said at a news conference, adding that watching the fireworks from home was the 'safest' way to do so.

"On New Year's Eve we don't want any crowds on the foreshore around Sydney whatsoever," she said.

Only residents with permits for hospitality venues downtown will be allowed there on New Year's Eve. Households across Sydney are only allowed to host 10 people until further notice.

NSW Police have issued 15 notices for breaking public health orders since Christmas Eve in Sydney, including 11 people at a house party at North Bondi on Saturday.

"When most of New South Wales, indeed most of Australia, is doing the right thing, I would say to those people half contemplating doing anything stupid in the next few days, forget it," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Australia as a whole has avoided the worst of the pandemic due to swift border closures, lockdowns, widespread testing and social distancing. It has recorded just over 28,300 infections, the overwhelming majority in Victoria state, and 908 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sydney
Australia
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Politics in 2020

The Lead: Politics in 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

Federer to miss Australian Open for the first time

Federer to miss Australian Open for the first time

DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

 