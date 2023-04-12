Syria, Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria, Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters in 2011

AP
AP, Beirut,
  • Apr 12 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 18:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Damascus, Syrian state media reported Wednesday.

Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago.

The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries' foreign ministries read, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Also Read | Tensions soar in Jerusalem shrine after Syria-based group launches rockets towards Israel

The announcement is the latest step in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the deadly February 6 earthquake in Syria and Turkey and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters and later civilians in an uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011.

The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League. Tunis shut down its embassy in Damascus in 2012.

Earlier this year, Assad visited Oman and the United Arab Emirates, two nations that had backed fighters trying to topple his government.

The Syrian government is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to reopen their embassies in each other's nations.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, where most states hope to restore Syria's membership, the league's secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Tunisia
Syria

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 