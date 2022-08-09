Taiwan begins drill to prep against attack by China

Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drill simulating defence against China attack

Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed that the drills had started in the southern county of Pingtung

AFP
AFP, Taiwan,
  • Aug 09 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 13:38 ist
Soldiers fire 155mm howitzers during an annual live fire military exercise in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan August 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Taiwan's military began a live-fire artillery drill Tuesday simulating the defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese military exercises, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said.

Also Read—Taiwan FM says China using drills to 'prepare for invasion'

Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed that the drills had started in the southern county of Pingtung shortly after 0040 GMT with the firing of target flares and artillery. The drill will end at around 0130 GMT, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Pelosi Taiwan visit
World news
Taiwan

What's Brewing

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

 