Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drill simulating defence against China attack

Taiwan's military began a live-fire artillery drill Tuesday simulating the defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese military exercises, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said.
Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed that the drills had started in the southern county of Pingtung shortly after 0040 GMT with the firing of target flares and artillery. The drill will end at around 0130 GMT, he added.
