Taiwan cancels trains, flights as Typhoon Chanthu approaches

Taiwan cancels flights as Typhoon Chanthu approaches

The southern part of Taiwan was under a typhoon warning issued Friday

AP
AP, Taipei,
  • Sep 11 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:38 ist
Man points at the harbor in the rain as Typhoon Chanthu expects to bring winds and rain, in Yilan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Airline flights, ferries and train services were cancelled as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward Taiwan on Saturday and authorities warned of high wind and heavy rain along the island's south and east coast.

Chanthu's centre was forecast to pass Taiwan's east coast on Sunday, but its edge should dump rain on land, the Central Wealth Bureau announced.

Chanthu was southeast of Taiwan's southern tip, moving north with winds of 173 kph (108 mph) and gusts up to 209 kph (130 mph), according to the CWB.

Also read: Typhoon weakens as heads towards Taiwan, not likely to hit land

Earlier, the storm grazed the northeastern coast of the major island of Luzon in the Philippines, but no flooding or damage was reported.

The southern part of Taiwan was under a typhoon warning issued Friday.

Dozens of domestic and international flights were cancelled, the Central News Agency reported. It said 46 ferries to Matsu and other outlying islands were cancelled and some train service in southern Taiwan was suspended.

