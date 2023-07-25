Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for Covid-19

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the Presidential Office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.
Tsai felt "minor discomfort" and tested positive after having a rapid test, the office said in a statement.
"The president is currently showing mild symptoms and is being taken care of by a medical team," the statement said, adding that the team advised her to cancel her schedule for the rest of the day.
The statement said Tsai has urged Premier Chen Chien-jen to work closely with the administration to step up preparations as super typhoon Doksuri was expected to skirt past southern Taiwan, bringing strong winds and rainfall.
