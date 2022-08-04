Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones

Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones near Kinmen

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by Nancy Pelosi

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Aug 04 2022, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 06:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that unidentified aircraft, probably drones, had flown on Wednesday night above the area of its Kinmen islands, which are just off the southeastern coast of China, and that it had fired flares to drive them away.

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Taiwan
World news
World Politics
United States
Nancy Pelosi

What's Brewing

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

 