Haiti police held 11 suspects on Taiwan embassy grounds

Taiwan says Haiti police arrested 11 assassination suspects on its embassy grounds

Haiti is one of just 15 nations that diplomatically recognises Taiwan over China

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 09 2021, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 12:12 ist
Taiwan's embassy in Port-au-Prince described the men as "mercenaries" and suspects in Moise's assassination. Credit: iStock

Taiwan on Friday said 11 suspected assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moise broke into its embassy in an attempt to flee but were later apprehended by police.

Joanne Ou, a spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the embassy was closed "for safety reasons" after the brazen murder of Moise on Wednesday.

"At dawn on the 8th (of July), embassy security discovered that a group of armed men had broken into the embassy courtyard. Security staff immediately notified embassy personnel and Haitian police," she told AFP.

Read | Two US citizens are among at least 17 suspects arrested in Moïse killing

"At the request of the Haitian government and to assist in apprehending the suspects, the embassy granted permission to the Haitian police to enter embassy grounds," she added.

In a statement posted on its website, Taiwan's embassy in Port-au-Prince described the men as "mercenaries" and suspects in Moise's assassination.

"The police launched an operation around 4 pm (2000 GMT, Thursday) and successfully arrested 11 suspects. The process went smoothly," the statement said, describing Moise's assassination as "cruel and barbaric".

Haiti is one of just 15 nations that diplomatically recognises Taiwan over China. Most of them are small nations in Latin America and the Pacific.

Taipei's embassy in Port-au-Prince lies close to the hillside private residence where Moise was gunned down.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Haiti
Taiwan

What's Brewing

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

 