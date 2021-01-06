Taiwan 'shocked' by China's arrests of HK activists

Taiwan 'shocked' by China's arrests of Hong Kong activists, dubs the city 'purgatory of the orient'

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that if Hong Kong's democracy and freedom continue to decline, it will not benefit mainland China at all

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Jan 06 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 14:33 ist
Ben Chung (front C) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in the Central district after as many as 50 Hong Kong opposition figures were arrested in Hong Kong on January 6, 2021, under a new national security law in the largest operation yet against Beijing's critics. Credit: AFP Photo

Taiwan's government said on Wednesday it was "shocked" at the latest arrests of democracy activists in Hong Kong and that the city has changed from the "pearl of the orient" to "purgatory of the orient".

Read | Over 50 Hong Kong opposition, pro-democracy figures booked under national security law

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that if Hong Kong's democracy and freedom continue to decline and it affects its status as an international financial centre, it will not benefit mainland China at all.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
China
arrests
Taiwan

What's Brewing

Indonesia sea turtles hatch their way out to freedom

Indonesia sea turtles hatch their way out to freedom

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

 