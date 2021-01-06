Taiwan 'shocked' by China's arrests of Hong Kong activists, dubs the city 'purgatory of the orient'

Taiwan's government said on Wednesday it was "shocked" at the latest arrests of democracy activists in Hong Kong and that the city has changed from the "pearl of the orient" to "purgatory of the orient".

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that if Hong Kong's democracy and freedom continue to decline and it affects its status as an international financial centre, it will not benefit mainland China at all.