Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invastion: White House adviser

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 16 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 20:08 ist
Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.

"I think Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies and so on," White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said at an Aspen Institute event. "And really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a gray zone operation against them."

