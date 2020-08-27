Takeaways from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Takeaway from Day Three of the Republican National Convention

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 27 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 07:57 ist
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks while standing in front of Abraham Lincoln's boyhood home in a segment streamed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington. Credit: Reuters/Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence headlined the third night of the Republican National Convention, as speakers praised President Donald Trump's support for "heroes," including law enforcement, the military and healthcare providers. Here is a takeaway from Tuesday's program:

LAW AND ORDER

Within the first 15 minutes of the convention's third night, one of the main themes of the evening was already apparent: law and order.

That is the message President Donald Trump has delivered, repeatedly and forcefully, throughout months of civil unrest following the May police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis. He has called protesters 'thugs' and 'anarchists' and deployed federal agents to cities despite opposition from local leaders.

Two of the evening's early speakers, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, accused Democrats of trying to undermine police while allowing violence to consume their cities.

"From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs," Noem said, although most of the protests since May have been peaceful. "The violence is rampant – there's looting, chaos, destruction and murder."

Later in the night, Pence was expected to say: "Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we're not going to defund the police - not now, not ever," according to excerpts released ahead of his speech. Republicans have accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police, although he has rejected that position.

The bellicose rhetoric took on added significance given the increasingly combustible protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by police officers. On Wednesday, a white teenager was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two protesters.

The speeches were in stark contrast to the Democratic convention last week – albeit before the Kenosha unrest began – when multiple speakers proclaimed that "Black Lives Matter."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
GOP
US Presidential Elections 2020
Mike Pence
Law and order
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Want Modi's full attention, can you help?'

DH Toon | 'Want Modi's full attention, can you help?'

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 