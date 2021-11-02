Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan

Border areas of the country use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Nov 02 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 23:06 ist
The use of US dollars is widespread in Afghanistan's markets, Credit: Reuters photo

The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade," the group said in a statement shared with journalists by one of their spokesmen.

The use of US dollars is widespread in Afghanistan's markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.

Afghanistan
Taliban
Currency
World news

