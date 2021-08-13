Taliban claim to take 2nd largest Afghan city, Kandahar

Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city

Kandahar is completely conquered, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 13 2021, 04:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 04:27 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban claimed Friday to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, which would leave just the capital and pockets of other territory in the government's hands.

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account — a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city.

Afghanistan
World news
Taliban
Kandahar

