Taliban ends discussions with US delegation in Doha

Taliban delegation ends discussions with US delegation in Doha

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Oct 10 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 21:42 ist
Taliban delegates stand in front of a Qatar Airways plane in an unidentified location in Afghanistan, in this handout photo uploaded to social media. Credit: Reuters photo

Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a US delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with European Union representatives, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported on Sunday.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
United States
World news
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 