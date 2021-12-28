Taliban orders not to show heads of female mannequins

Taliban directive not to show heads of female mannequins in shops

The instruction comes a day after the group in Kabul issued a guidance advising taxi drivers not to offer drive to unveiled women

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 20:24 ist
An Afghan woman wearing a burka exits a small shop in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AFP file photo

An official in the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in western Herat province in Afghanistan said that from now on, the heads of female mannequins shall not be shown in shops and will get cut off, Raha Press reported.

He said that looking at the face of such mannequins is against the Sharia law, the report said.

The instruction comes a day after the group in Kabul issued a guidance advising taxi drivers not to offer drive to unveiled women without close male relatives.

A number of shopkeepers in Herat raised concerns against such an instruction and said that Taliban are making life more difficult for them each passing day.

The shopkeepers said that they had bought each mannequin for $100-$200 and now they have to cut their heads off.

Ali Ahmad, one Herati shopkeeper, said, "Actually, these mannequins are my only belongings now, and now with this new order I have to cut their heads off. It is a great loss for me," as per the report.

In a further move restricting women's freedom in Afghanistan, the Taliban have said that women seeking to travel more than 72 km should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative, RFE/RL reported.

Read | Taliban banning transport for solo woman travellers is 'retrogressive': Pakistan

An advisory distributed by the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice also directed all vehicle drivers to refrain from playing music in their cars, and not to pick up female passengers who do not wear an Islamic hijab covering their hair.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Sadiq Akif confirmed the authenticity of the advisory on December 26.

A taxi driver in Kabul, who did not want to be named, said that for some time now armed Taliban men have been urging taxi drivers not to play music in their cars or take women without a hijab.

Exiled Afghan legal expert Haroun Rahimi criticised the Taliban's directive, saying it means taxi drivers will effectively be in a position to "police Afghan women's bodies and mobility", the report said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
women
World news

What's Brewing

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

 