'Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over'

Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday.
One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are."
A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time."
"As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said. "This can be done as early as this weekend."
No comment was immediately available from the Taliban's official spokesmen.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers