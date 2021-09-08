Taliban legitimacy will have to be 'earned': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Taliban legitimacy will have to be 'earned': Blinken

AFP
AFP, Ramstein, Germany,
  • Sep 08 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 22:12 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the Taliban will have to earn legitimacy from the world after naming a government with figures wanted by US law enforcement.

"The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy -- any support -- will have to be earned," Blinken told reporters in Germany after leading a 20-nation ministerial meeting on the Afghan crisis.

The formation of an interim government that did not include any groups besides the Taliban was "not the signal for more international cooperation and stability in the country," assessed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We hope that in the further formation of a government, which has not been completed, the necessary signals for this will be sent," he added.

