'Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah'

Senior Taliban members met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah in the capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to the SITE monitoring group.
Abdullah had led the government's peace council during failed talks between the warring sides in Qatar.
Taliban leaders "have said that they pardoned all former government officials and thus there is no need for anyone to leave the country," SITE said, after the Taliban published images of Karzai meeting Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban negotiating team.
