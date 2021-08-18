'Taliban met Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah'

'Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah'

Abdullah had led the government's peace council during failed talks between the warring sides in Qatar

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 22:52 ist
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai. Credit: AP File Photo

Senior Taliban members met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah in the capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to the SITE monitoring group.

Taliban leaders "have said that they pardoned all former government officials and thus there is no need for anyone to leave the country," SITE said, after the Taliban published images of Karzai meeting Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban negotiating team.

