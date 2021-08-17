Will not seek retribution against ex-soldiers: Taliban

Taliban say will not seek retribution against former soldiers, contractors

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 17 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 21:35 ist
Credit: AFP file photo

The Taliban will not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, the movement's chief spokesman said on Tuesday in his first official news conference in Kabul.

He said there was an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

"Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors," he said.

Taliban
Afghanistan

