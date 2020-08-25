Talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were constructive: Iran

Talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were 'constructive', says Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Aug 25 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 14:29 ist
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Talks with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief were constructive, Iran's top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi who travelled to Iran to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites.

"Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities," said Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start."

Iran
Nuclear Weapons
International Atomic Energy Agency

