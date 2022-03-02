'Targeting Russian oil, gas could be counterproductive'

Targeting Russian oil and gas could be counterproductive, says White House adviser

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 02 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Biden administration does not want to target the Russian energy sector, at least for now, as such a move could hurt US consumers and raise global prices in a way that undercuts the impact on Moscow, a White House adviser said on Wednesday.

National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti told MSNBC that nothing is off the table in regards to Russian oil and gas but that the White House does not want to make a move that could prove counterproductive.

"Going after Russian oil and gas at this point would have an effect on US consumers and actually could be counterproductive in terms of raising the price of oil and gas internationally, which could mean more profits for the Russian oil industry," he said.

"So, we don't want to go there right now."

