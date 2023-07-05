Teen dressed as Spider-Man assaulted in New York park, one arrested

In a shocking video surfacing from New York, a teenaged boy dressed in Spider-Man costume, was badly assaulted by a group of people in a park. The victim was also seen with a bloody nose in the later part of the video, reported the New York Post.

The video that went viral online shows the 15-year-old victim, Aydin Pedone, mobbed by a group of teenagers bullying, hurling taunts and abuses at him. A girl then approaches him and tries to slap him across the face. Aydin manages to dodge this one, however, as he tried to regather himself, the girl launches another hard swat on his nose leaving him with a bloodied face. The girl was seen walking away laughing after this.

Aydin sought medical attention to heal his injured nose. The attacker girl was arrested several days after this incident. Her guardian was also served a notice and summoned before the Washington County Probation Department.

"My son was attacked for the purpose of bored teenage entertainment, targeted for being different than them, and viciously attacked because of had the courage to stand out from the crowd and be himself," Aydin's mother, Shellie Pedone, wrote on Facebook after the incident.

Shellie also appreciated and stressed upon the fact ther her son didn't retaliate to the violent bullies, instead he chose to walk away.

“Maybe these kids need to stop thinking less of him, seems to me they might actually need to learn a few things from him. Learn a little empathy and understanding, it’s your type of behavior making this world so ugly,” she wrote.