Ten million Americans have already voted in election

More than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the US presidential contest, a tracking group said late Monday, a record pace three weeks before election day November 3.

"Voters have cast a total of 10,296,180 ballots in the reporting states," the US Elections Project of the University of Florida reported on its website.

The project said the early-vote count is multiple times higher than it was at the same point in 2016, fueled by dramatic surges of mail-in voting due to health concerns about casting ballots in person during the coronavirus.