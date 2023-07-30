Ten people killed in fierce storms in central Russia

Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

29 more were injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident that killed three children.

Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.

Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements, damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said.