Terrorist attack Pakistan forces in Balochistan, kill 4 soldiers

The firing took place in the Chukab sector near the border where the soldiers were patrolling along the border

  • Jan 18 2023, 22:35 ist
  Jan 18 2023, 22:35 ist
A convoy of Pakistani security forces came under attack from terrorists across the border with Iran in the restive Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing four soldiers in the latest incident of cross-border clashes.

Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army's media wing, the security personnel were killed during a “terrorist activity” from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The firing took place in the Chukab sector near the border where the soldiers were patrolling along the border, it said.

"Militants used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border," it said, adding that Iran has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.

In the past also, the border at Taftan and Panjgur has been closed after clashes between protesters and security forces. Two such incidents took place in 2021.

Pakistan has also faced similar problems at its border crossings with Afghanistan at Chaman area in Balochistan with two incidents reported in December last year.

In both incidents of firing from the Afghan side, at least seven civilians and an Afghan soldier were killed.

