Testing backlogs may cloud the true spread of coronavirus in US

As demand for coronavirus testing surges around the US, laboratories that process samples are again experiencing backlogs that have left anxious patients and their doctors waiting days — sometimes a week or more — for results.

At the city and state levels, testing delays could mask persistent rises in case numbers and could cloud ways to combat the coronavirus, as health officials continue to find themselves one step behind the virus’ rapid and often silent spread, experts said.

Dr Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, acknowledged the dangers associated with such delays in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired on Sunday.

“The average test delay is too long,” Collins said. “That really undercuts the value of the testing, because you do the testing to find out who’s carrying the virus, and then quickly get them isolated so they don’t spread it around. And it’s very hard to make that work when there’s a long delay built in.”

Though the coronavirus testing landscape continues to expand, most patient samples must still be routed through laboratories for processing, and the demand is once again straining supplies, equipment and trained technicians and causing shortages.

Additionally, negative results can be of little use if they are delivered after too long of a delay. Diagnostic testing, which searches for bits of the coronavirus’ genetic material, can only assess a person’s health status from the time the sample was taken, and cannot account for any subsequent exposures to the virus.

To speed turnaround times, Collins said, health officials are pushing for more point-of-care testing — “on the spot” tests designed to be done rapidly and easily.

A handful of point-of-care tests have been greenlighted for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We need to invest a lot of money, and the government is willing to do so, in scaling those up,” Collins said on Sunday. “That’s the kind of thing that I personally, along with many others in other parts of the government, are working on night and day to try to do a better job of.”