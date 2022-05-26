Texas elementary school shooting brings alive parents' worst fears

Jailah Silguero, 10, was the youngest of four children, “the baby” of her family, her father said. She loved going to school and seeing her friends. On Tuesday, she was among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Jailah had told her father, Jacob Silguero, 35, Monday night that she wanted to stay home Tuesday. It was uncharacteristic of her, and by morning, Silguero said, she seemed to have forgotten about it. She got dressed and went to school as usual.

“I can’t believe this happened to my daughter, my baby,” he said.

He added, “It’s always been a fear of mine to lose a kid.”

Also Read | Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Silguero and the family were getting ready to go to the funeral home Wednesday after having spent hours at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center the day before waiting for information about Jailah. Officials asked the family to give a DNA sample using a swab.

“I figured after the DNA swab test it was something bad,” he said. “About an hour later, they called to confirm that she had passed.”

Jailah’s siblings are taking it hard, Silguero said: “They just want their sister back.”

Jailah Silguero was among 21 people — 19 children and two adults — killed in the massacre Tuesday.

Two Cousins in One Class

Jackie Cazares and Annabelle Rodriguez were cousins in the same classroom at Robb Elementary School.

Also Read | A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

Jackie, who had her first Communion two weeks ago, was the social one, said Polly Flores, who was Jackie’s aunt and Annabelle’s great-aunt. “She was outgoing; she always had to be the center of attention,” Flores said. “She was my little diva.”

Annabelle, an honor roll student, was quieter. But she and her cousin were close, so close that Annabelle’s twin sister, who was home-schooled, “was always jealous,” Flores said. “We are a very tight family,” she said. “It’s just devastating.”

A Little Girl Who Loved Her Friends

Amerie Jo Garza was a friendly 10-year-old who loved Play-Doh.

Amerie Jo was “full of life, a jokester, always smiling,” her father, Alfred Garza III, said in a brief phone interview. She did not talk a lot about school but liked spending time with her friends at lunch, in the playground and during recess. “She was very social,” he said. “She talked to everybody.”

Also Read | 19 children and two adults killed in Texas elementary school massacre

Amerie Jo’s extended family had gathered in the room when the Texas Rangers broke the horrible news late Tuesday.

The family’s loss came after losing several loved ones to COVID-19 over the past two years.

“We were finally getting a break; nobody was passing away,” Garza said. “Then this happened.”

Garza, who works at a used car dealership in Uvalde, said he was on a lunch break when Amerie Jo’s mother told him she could not get their daughter out of the school because it was on lockdown.

“I just went straight over there and found the chaos,” he said.

He recalled seeing cars backing up on the streets, with parents trying to enter the school to find their children. Police cars were everywhere.

At first, he said, he did not think that anyone had been hurt. Then he heard that children had died. For hours, he awaited word about his daughter.

“I was in kind of in shock,” he said, after hearing from the Texas Rangers.

When he got home, he started to go through her pictures.

Read | Families mourn, worry in wake of Texas elementary school shooting

“That’s when I kind of had the release,” he said. “I started crying and started mourning.”

‘She Brought the Neighborhood Together’

Eva Mireles, who was in her 40s, loved teaching the children at Robb Elementary School, most recently fourth grade. Neighbors described her as a good-natured person who was usually smiling.

“She brought the neighborhood together,” said Javier Garcia, 18, who lived next door. “She loved those children.”

A cousin by marriage, Joe Costilla, 40, who lives down the block, said that outside of work Mireles liked to run marathons and was very athletic. “We were always hanging together — barbecues — she was a wonderful person,” he said, holding back tears. They had planned to get together over Memorial Day weekend.

Costilla’s mother, Esperanza, rushed to his home to console her grandchildren, ages 14 and 10, who knew Mireles well.

“They are taking it really hard,” she said. “She was the kind of teacher everybody loved.”

‘Tough Guy’

Jose Flores, 10, had a pink T-shirt that said: “Tough guys wear pink.” His grandfather, George Rodriguez, called him “my little Josesito” and kept a photograph of the boy in his wallet.

Rodriguez, who also lost a niece in Tuesday’s shooting, attended counseling at the civic center in Uvalde but said it had offered him little reprieve from the pain. “They were beautiful, innocent children,” he said.

This article originally appeared in <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/article/uvalde-shooting-victims.html">The New York Times</a>.