Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence

Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intel

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 18 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 17:26 ist
A police car is seen blocking the road to the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, a suburban city of Fort Worth in Texas. Credit: IANS Photo

The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he travelled to the United States, the BBC reported.

"Malik Faisal Akram, the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, was known to MI5 and was investigated in 2020. He was assessed to be no longer a risk at the time he flew to US at New Year," Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent, said in a tweet.

