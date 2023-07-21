Thai alliance to name PM candidate on July 25

Thai alliance to name PM candidate on July 25

Pheu Thai party leader Cholanan Srikaew declined to say who the alliance would nominate.

  • Jul 21 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:22 ist
Thailand flag closeup.

The eight-party alliance seeking to form Thailand's next government will name its candidate for prime minister on July 25, two days ahead of a parliamentary vote on the premiership, one of its leaders said on Friday.

Pheu Thai party leader Cholanan Srikaew declined to say who the alliance would nominate. He was speaking at a televised press conference with leaders of the alliance.

Thailand
World news

