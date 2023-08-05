Thai ex-PM says he postpones his return from self-exile

Thai ex-PM Thaksin says he postpones his return from self-exile

Thaksin spent years trying to resist military interference in governments led by his populist party and was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup.

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Aug 05 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 10:06 ist
Thai former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Thai former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday he was postponing his return from self-exile as Thailand struggles to overcome a political deadlock after a May general election won by opponents of military rule.

Also Read: Thailand lawmakers block PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from new vote, drawing protests

Thaksin, a former telecoms tycoon, spent years trying to resist military interference in governments led by his populist party and was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup.

He posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he needed a medical check up and would delay his return, originally planned for Aug 10, by "a couple of weeks". 

World news
Thailand

