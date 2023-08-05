Thai ex-PM Thaksin says he postpones his return from self-exile

Thai former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday he was postponing his return from self-exile as Thailand struggles to overcome a political deadlock after a May general election won by opponents of military rule.
Thaksin, a former telecoms tycoon, spent years trying to resist military interference in governments led by his populist party and was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup.
He posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he needed a medical check up and would delay his return, originally planned for Aug 10, by "a couple of weeks".
ผมขอเลื่อนวันเดินทางกลับไทยจากวันที่10ไปอีกไม่เกินสองสัปดาห์วันเวลาจะแจ้งอีกครั้ง หมอเรียกให้ไปตรวจร่างกายก่อนครับ
— Thaksin Shinawatra (@ThaksinLive) August 5, 2023
