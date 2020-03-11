Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit coronavirus spread

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Mar 11 2020, 15:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 15:13pm ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Thailand on Wednesday cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country's interior minister said.

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival (VoA) at Thai immigration checkpoints.

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Visa exemption will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, the minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Thailand
Visa
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 