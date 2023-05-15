Thailand's Pheu Thai party agrees to Move Forward alliance plan

Thailand: Pheu Thai agrees to Move Forward alliance bid

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • May 15 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 12:50 ist
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (left); Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin. Credit: AFP Photos

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said on Monday it agreed to a proposal to form an opposition coalition with the Move Forward Party and had no plan to form any other government, after the two parties dominated a weekend election.

Pheu Thai leaders told a press conference they were confident that a bloc with 309 seats would be enough for a stable government, but nominating a prime minister depended on legal requirements.

World news
Thailand

