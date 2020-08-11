The coronavirus is killing young Floridians; work, not partying, is often to blame.

The last time Miriam Castro saw her son Herman, he was in the hospital. A mask covered his face as he sobbed over a FaceTime call.

“He kept saying: ‘I love you, Ma, I love you, Ma. Take care of yourselves. This is no game,’” Castro recalled.

Herman J. Castro, a 32-year-old manager of a McDonald’s in central Florida, died two days later.

He is among the more than 100 adults ages 25-44 who died of Covid-19 in Florida last month.

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has stressed that the state’s coronavirus crisis is largely limited to the very old. He has repeatedly noted that Florida has seen more coronavirus deaths in people over the age of 90 than in all people under 65. But data reviewed by The New York Times shows that is changing: Deaths were greater in July for residents under 65 than for those over 90.

Additionally, more Floridians in the 25-44 age group died in July than had died in the previous four months of the pandemic combined, a review of Florida Department of Health data shows. More than 200 have died in all.

The number of younger adults who died of the disease in Florida quadrupled last month, underscoring a bitter mathematical reality: As more and more young people test positive for the coronavirus, more of them will die.

Nationally, just 38 coronavirus deaths out of every 1,000 in July were attributed to younger people, but that is up from 22 per 1,000 in May.

Through July, about 3,800 people in the United States in the age group had died from the coronavirus, according to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials have worried that young people have been overly reckless in resuming social activities at parties and bars. However, the young people who are dying are not necessarily those who got sick at a party.

Among the young who succumbed to the coronavirus recently in Florida were a 26-year-old convenience store clerk and a 42-year-old restaurant cook. At least three of the people who died worked in residential facilities caring for the ill and disabled. One 35-year-old woman worked at the front desk of a hospital.

Many of the younger victims had diabetes or were obese, highlighting the risks people with health problems face no matter their age.