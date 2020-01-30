The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Thursday, China's National Health Commission said 7,711 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside China, Macau and Hong Kong there have been 88 infections reported.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

As of Thursday, nearly 7,700 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 170 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the first in the capital Beijing.

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, had confirmed seven cases as of Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, 10 people are known to have the disease. Of those, six arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the mainland.

Seven patients have been confirmed in Australia -- six who arrived in the country from Wuhan -- and are being treated in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

The latest case, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, is stable and isolated at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

Japan's health authorities confirmed Thursday they had registered 11 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The driver and tour guide of a bus carrying visitors from Wuhan were both infected despite not having recently visited China.

Malaysia confirmed a new case Thursday, bringing the total to eight. All are Chinese nationals, according to the ministry of health's director-general.

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

Singapore has confirmed 10 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

South Korean media reported have reported four cases, citing the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The three men and a woman all travelled from Wuhan.

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections -- the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the six new cases -- all Chinese visitors from Wuhan -- five belonged to the same family, and ranged in ages six to 70.

Vietnam has so far confirmed two cases of the virus. An infected man arrived in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month from Wuhan and possibly passed the virus on to his son.

Canada has confirmed two cases so far, and is calling a third case "presumptive," meaning officials are awaiting final confirmation of the results from a national laboratory.

The US has confirmed five cases in patients who had recently arrived from Wuhan -- two in California and one each in Arizona, Chicago and Washington state.

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

There are five known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

The most recent is the daughter of an elderly Chinese tourist who is in serious condition in hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Germany now has four confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil -- a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All four patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

UAE health officials said Wednesday a Chinese family of four had all tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan several days ago.