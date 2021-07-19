Thirty killed as bus and truck collide in Pakistan

Thirty killed as bus and truck collide in Pakistan

Last month, a train crash killed 56 people in Sindh province and left dozens wounded

Reuters
Reuters, Lahore,
  • Jul 19 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 18:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Thirty people were killed and 74 injured when a passenger bus and truck collided in Punjab province early on Monday morning, rescue and hospital officials said.

Rescue officials said the accident occurred when a bus was in collision with a container truck at about 5.40 am (0040 GMT) in Dera Ghazi Khan district 466 km (289 miles) south east of Lahore.

The injured and dead were taken to a nearby hospital by the rescue service.

"As many as 30 people have died and 74 have been wounded," Dr Najeebur Rehman, Medical Superintended of Dera Ghazi Khan Teaching Hospital, told Reuters, adding the toll might rise as several injured are in serious condition.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

Last month, a train crash killed 56 people in Sindh province and left dozens wounded.

Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed sorrow over the loss of life in Monday's accident.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Accident

What's Brewing

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 