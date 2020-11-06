This election is not over: Donald Trump's campaign

This election is not over: Donald Trump's campaign

"The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," it said.

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 06 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 21:03 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump's campaign said Friday that "this election is not over" as his challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the cliffhanger White House race.

The statement came after Biden overcame the president's lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win its 20 electoral votes.
Follow US presidential election live updates here

A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden the presidency, as he currently holds at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes needed.

"This election is not over," campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in the statement, making further allegations of irregularities.

"The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final."

Trump has made a raft of fraud allegations without evidence, including on Thursday night, and Twitter has slapped warning labels on a series of his tweets.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
US
Republican party

What's Brewing

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 