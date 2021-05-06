Unaware of pregnancy, woman gives birth on flight

This guy just came out of nowhere: Unaware of pregnancy, woman gives birth on flight

The baby boy, Raymond Mounga, arrived early at just 29 weeks

AP
AP, Honolulu (US),
  • May 06 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 14:16 ist
The child will have to stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit he is full term. Credit: iStock Photo

Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga had no idea a baby was coming when she went into labour on a flight from her home in Utah to Honolulu last week.

“I just didn't know I was pregnant, and then this guy just came out of nowhere,” Mounga said during a video interview with Hawaii Pacific Health.

The baby boy, Raymond Mounga, arrived early at just 29 weeks while mom was travelling to Hawaii for vacation with her family.

Dr Dale Glenn, a Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician, along with Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho — neonatal intensive care unit nurses from North Kansas City Hospital — were also on the plane and helped the new mother and baby.

“Yeah, just overwhelming and just nice that there were three NICU nurses on the plane and a doctor that were able to help stabilize him and make sure that he was OK," Mounga said.

When deciding on a name, Mounga's father suggested "Glenn," in honour of the doctor who helped her during the flight.

"Names are pretty important in our culture," said Mounga, who is Tongan. "I didn't really want to name him Glenn."

Instead, she asked Dr Glenn, who gave his adopted children Hawaiian middle names, for a suggestion.

He offered “Kaimana,” which is now one of the boy's middle names.

The child will have to stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit he is full term, about another 10 weeks, Mounga said.

“The aloha spirit is definitely felt here,” she said about the care she has received in Hawaii.

“It's very different from the mainland," Mounga said. “It just feels comforting, and everyone is willing to help.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

baby
United States

What's Brewing

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

 