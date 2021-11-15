Three Al Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike

Three Al Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike

The airstrike also injured two civilians, a military official said

IANS
IANS, Sanaa,
  • Nov 15 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 12:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people suspected of being members of the Yemen-based branch of the Al Qaeda terror group were killed in a drone strike, a military official said.

"Missiles fired by a US drone struck a vehicle passing on road between the provinces of al-Bayda and Shabwa in the country's southern part," the official told Xinhua news agency.

The airstrike resulted in the deaths of the three people, while two civilians were also injured, he said.

The official confirmed that the mountainous areas in Shabwa and other turbulent neighbouring provinces are witnessing an active presence of Al Qaeda.

The Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) network, which mostly operates in eastern and southern provinces, has been responsible for many high-profile attacks against security forces in the country.

The AQAP has exploited years of deadly conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to expand its presence in the war-ravaged Arab country.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yemen
Al Qaeda
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

 