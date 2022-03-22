Three dead, several wounded in southern Israel attack

Police said the attacker arrived at a gas station in the southern city of Beersheba shortly after 4:00 pm and 'stabbed a woman'

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Mar 22 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 22:36 ist
The wreckage of a car is seen at the scene of an attack in a shopping area in which people were killed near a shopping centre in Beersheba. Credit: Reuters Photo

A knife and car-ramming attack in southern Israel killed at least three people and wounded several others on Tuesday, in what police described as a suspected "terrorist attack".

Police said the attacker arrived at a gas station in the southern city of Beersheba shortly after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) and "stabbed a woman".

"Civilians who were at the scene fired at him and neutralised him," police further said, without specifying the suspect's condition.

The Magen David Adom medical response organisation said that in the same area, a 60-year-old man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in a suspected car-ramming by the same assailant and was left in "critical condition".

The same suspect then left his car and stabbed another woman, according to police.

An MDA spokesman told AFP that three people had been killed, with several others treated for wounds at a local hospital.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "is currently receiving an update and holding a consultation with the minister of internal security and the commissioner of the police," the premier's office said.

Palestine
Israel
attack
World news

