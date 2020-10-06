Three laureates Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez get Nobel Prize 2020 in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.
BREAKING NEWS:
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020
