Three more ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension of grain deal

Three outbound vessels left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations at the Istanbul-based centre and the Russian delegation had been informed.

Also Read | Suspension of Black Sea grain deal will worsen food security, fuel, fertiliser supply: India

It said the UN coordinator for the grain initiative, Amir Abdulla, continued discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the centre that oversees safe passage of vessels.