3 New Zealand attack victims in critical condition: PM

Three of seven New Zealand attack victims are in critical condition, says Ardern

Ardern said the attacker's name could not be revealed due to a court order

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Sep 04 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 09:37 ist
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that a total seven people were wounded in an attack by an Islamist militant in an Auckland shopping mall and three are in critical condition.

IS-inspired attacker shot dead after New Zealand supermarket knife rampage

Ardern released more details about the attacker, who police shot dead on Friday moments after he launched his stabbing spree, but said his name could not be revealed due to a court order.

