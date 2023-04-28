Three Pakistani soldiers, seven militants, killed in clashes

Three Pakistani soldiers and seven militants were killed in multiple clashes in the country's restive northwest, the military said on Friday.

The clashes occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

In one incident, a suicide bomber on a motorbike detonated a device near a security post before militants opened fire.

There were two other clashes later Thursday in the vicinity, the military said.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists," the statement said, while confirming that three soldiers were killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the clashes, but since the Taliban regained control of Kabul in 2021, Pakistan's home-grown version of the group has increased attacks.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a distinct movement from the Afghan Taliban but shares a common lineage and ideology.