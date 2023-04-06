Three policemen killed in shootout in Russia's North Caucasus

3 cops killed in shootout in Russia's North Caucasus

Authorities said it was a counter-terrorist operation

AFP
  • Apr 06 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policeman were killed and eight others were injured in a shootout in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia in what authorities said was a counter-terrorist operation, Russian news agencies reported Thursday.

Ingushetia is a majority-Muslim republic in Russia's North Caucasus bordering Chechnya. While such clashes with authorities used to be relatively common in the early 2000s, they have become rare in recent years.

"During a shootout with a gang hiding in a private house in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, three policemen were killed and eight more were injured," Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying.

Also Read | Molestation accused slices woman's nose in revenge in UP village

They added that a "counter-terrorist operation" in the area was continuing.

According to Russian media, during the operation police had tried to detain the group but they opened fire.

Last week, authorities reported that a police post on the border of Ingushetia and neighbouring North Ossetia had been shot at and that two policemen were injured.

The North Caucasus was a hotbed of Islamic extremism after the breakup of the Soviet Union, including two separatist wars in Chechnya.

