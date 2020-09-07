Three rockets hit perimeter of Baghdad international airport, no casualties

3 rockets hit Baghdad international airport's perimeter

  • Sep 07 2020, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 04:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, Iraqi state news agency INA said.

One of the rockets landed in the airport garage damaging four civilian vehicles, it said, citing a military statement.

Last week, in three separate incidents several rockets landed either near the airport or inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. Those attacks also caused no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.

The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.

Baghdad
Rockets

