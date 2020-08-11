Tibetans around the world set to hold global poll amid China's appeals to India to shut down exiled govt

The Tibetans around the world are set to hold a global poll by early next year to elect a new political leader even as Beijing has been asking New Delhi to shut down the community’s exiled government currently based in India.

The Election Commission of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile recently announced that the polling to elect the new Sikyong (President), as well as the members of the new Parliament-in-Exile, would take place before April 2021. The announcement came even as India’s relations with China hit a new low over the continuing military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

The Sikyong leads the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (TGIE), which is formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and based at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in India. The post is currently held by Lobsang Sangay, who was first elected to it in 2011 and then again in 2016 – for two back-to-back five-year-terms.

The Dalai Lama set up the CTA on April 29, 1959, just a few weeks after he escaped from Tibet and arrived in India – in order to avert a move by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to detain him. The CTA calls itself the “continuation” of the Government that existed in Lhasa before Tibet was occupied by the Chinese PLA in the early 1950s.

Beijing does not recognize the elections to the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (TGIE) and the Parliament-in-Exile and repeatedly asked New Delhi to shut it down.

The Government of India officially never acknowledged the existence of the TGIE. But it did tacitly encourage Dalai Lama to lead the exiled community to embrace democracy gradually – staring with electing the Parliament-in-Exile and then moving on to directly elect the leader of the TGIE. It was during the 2011 elections that Dalai Lama officially announced that he would be delegating his political powers to whoever would be elected democratically to the top office of the TGIE – a move, which was apparently aimed at avoiding a leadership vacuum and keeping the struggle against China’s rule in Tibet alive beyond the lifetime of the octogenarian monk.

“The next election is going to be more significant than the previous ones as the Dalai Lama, who has been the face of the struggle against China’s occupation of Tibet, has already turned 85,” said a source, who is aware of New Delhi’s contacts with the TGIE.

Though New Delhi does not get involved with the internal affairs of the Tibetans, the TGIE is understood to have informed the Government of India before its Election Commission announced the commencement of the polling process. The preliminary polling to elect the Sikyong of the TGIE may be held by the end of this year and the final round of polling is likely to take place early next year.